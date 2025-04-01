Interfax-Ukraine

20:30 01.04.2025

Central Plains Group in 2025 will allocate 1,300 ha for potatoes

1 min read
Central Plains Group (CPG) company (Lviv region), which includes a modern starch plant, has started the 2025 season, the company's press service reported on Facebook.

"On March 27, the potato planting season started at CPG," the message states.

"Central Plains Group specified that in 2025 it is planned to plant 1,300 hectares of chip, starch, table and seed potatoes.

CPG Group began operating in Lviv region in 2006, and initially grew potatoes on 100 hectares, as well as grains, rapeseed and sugar beets. In 2021, a potato storage facility with a capacity of 23,000 tonnes was put into operation in Lviv region, and in 2022, a starch plant with a capacity of 10,000 tonnes per year began operating near Lviv. The average area under potatoes is 1,000 hectares.

