Facts

17:34 11.03.2025

Supplies to Hungary via Druzhba oil pipeline suspended due to drone incident – FM

1 min read
Supplies to Hungary via Druzhba oil pipeline suspended due to drone incident – FM

A drone attack has resulted in the suspension of oil supplies to Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"Due to an overnight drone attack, supplies to Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline have been temporarily suspended... However, repair work is underway and, if nothing extraordinary happens, oil supplies to Hungary will resume by the evening or the end of the day," Szijjarto said in a video message posted on his official social media account.

Szijjarto said Russia had informed him that supplies had been suspended due to a strike on a metering station.

Tags: #drone #hungary #szijjarto

MORE ABOUT

19:15 11.03.2025
Supplies of Russian oil via Druzhba to Hungary resumed – Szijjarto

Supplies of Russian oil via Druzhba to Hungary resumed – Szijjarto

14:43 05.03.2025
Drone coalition receives over EUR 2 bln in partner assistance during year of operations – Defense Ministry

Drone coalition receives over EUR 2 bln in partner assistance during year of operations – Defense Ministry

20:51 20.02.2025
Hungary won't support extending EU sanctions against Russia, Belarus – govt spokesperson

Hungary won't support extending EU sanctions against Russia, Belarus – govt spokesperson

09:32 18.02.2025
Woman, two children injured as result of Russian UAV attack in Kirovohrad region – authorities

Woman, two children injured as result of Russian UAV attack in Kirovohrad region – authorities

09:41 14.02.2025
Zelenskyy: Significant damage inflicted to shelter of 4th power unit of Chornobyl NPP by enemy drone with high-explosive warhead

Zelenskyy: Significant damage inflicted to shelter of 4th power unit of Chornobyl NPP by enemy drone with high-explosive warhead

10:04 04.02.2025
Defense forces shoot down 37 out of 65 enemy drones at night, 28 lost locally

Defense forces shoot down 37 out of 65 enemy drones at night, 28 lost locally

13:57 29.01.2025
Finland develops extended-range drone for Ukraine

Finland develops extended-range drone for Ukraine

20:55 27.01.2025
Ukraine's accession to EU poses serious risk for farmers, we not to allow this – Hungarian agricultural minister

Ukraine's accession to EU poses serious risk for farmers, we not to allow this – Hungarian agricultural minister

18:22 27.01.2025
Tractor driver killed in enemy drone attack on Kherson region

Tractor driver killed in enemy drone attack on Kherson region

14:13 27.01.2025
EU provides energy security guarantees to Hungary – FM

EU provides energy security guarantees to Hungary – FM

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: US accepts Ukraine's proposals, thanks Trump for constructive talk between teams

Zelenskyy, Trump agree to sign mineral deal as soon as possible – delegations’ joint statement

Ukrainian and US delegations agree to immediately start talks to achieve lasting peace

USA immediately cancels pause in intelligence sharing, restores security assistance to Ukraine – delegations’ joint statement

Ukraine ready to accept US proposal for immediate 30-day ceasefire on conditions of simultaneous implementation by Russia – joint statement

LATEST

Zelenskyy: US accepts Ukraine's proposals, thanks Trump for constructive talk between teams

Rubio says Ukraine takes positive step, hopes that russians will take reciprocal step

Zelenskyy, Trump agree to sign mineral deal as soon as possible – delegations’ joint statement

Ukrainian and US delegations agree to immediately start talks to achieve lasting peace

USA immediately cancels pause in intelligence sharing, restores security assistance to Ukraine – delegations’ joint statement

Ukraine ready to accept US proposal for immediate 30-day ceasefire on conditions of simultaneous implementation by Russia – joint statement

Two explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk kill one person, another three wounded

France hosting chiefs of General Staffs from 34 countries

US State Dept Spokeswoman on Jeddah meeting: We’re very optimistic

Swiss arms exports fall due to ban on exports to Ukraine, manufacturers demand easing of restrictions

AD