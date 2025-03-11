Supplies to Hungary via Druzhba oil pipeline suspended due to drone incident – FM

A drone attack has resulted in the suspension of oil supplies to Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"Due to an overnight drone attack, supplies to Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline have been temporarily suspended... However, repair work is underway and, if nothing extraordinary happens, oil supplies to Hungary will resume by the evening or the end of the day," Szijjarto said in a video message posted on his official social media account.

Szijjarto said Russia had informed him that supplies had been suspended due to a strike on a metering station.