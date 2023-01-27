Facts

17:45 27.01.2023

Govt approves resolution banning officials from traveling abroad without valid reason for duration of war

1 min read
Govt approves resolution banning officials from traveling abroad without valid reason for duration of war

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says in pursuance of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), the government has approved a resolution banning officials from traveling abroad for the duration of the war without valid reason.

"MPs, officials, representatives of local authorities, prosecutors, judges and many other officials can cross the state border on the basis of a business trip. It is possible to travel abroad for negotiations, for treatment, to care for minors and children," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel.

According to him, unfortunately, "there are those who, even during the war, did not understand these basic things."

"Therefore, there was a decision of the National Security and Defense Council, there was a corresponding decree of the President of Ukraine, and now there is a corresponding resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers," he said.

Tags: #abroad #ban #resolution

MORE ABOUT

12:45 19.01.2023
Six victims receiving burns in helicopter crash in Brovary are preparing to be sent for treatment abroad

Six victims receiving burns in helicopter crash in Brovary are preparing to be sent for treatment abroad

14:55 23.11.2022
EP calls on European Council to promptly complete work on ninth package of Russia-related sanctions – resolution

EP calls on European Council to promptly complete work on ninth package of Russia-related sanctions – resolution

14:16 23.11.2022
European Parliament calls for investigating crimes of Russia in Ukraine, holding responsible officials for crimes – resolution

European Parliament calls for investigating crimes of Russia in Ukraine, holding responsible officials for crimes – resolution

15:57 13.10.2022
PACE recognizes Putin's regime in Russia as terrorist

PACE recognizes Putin's regime in Russia as terrorist

14:56 22.09.2022
Departure of male students of foreign universities abroad during martial law banned from Sept 14 – State Border Guard Service

Departure of male students of foreign universities abroad during martial law banned from Sept 14 – State Border Guard Service

20:09 19.08.2022
UAH 200,000 must be transferred to Oschadbank for permission to make business trip abroad

UAH 200,000 must be transferred to Oschadbank for permission to make business trip abroad

18:04 19.08.2022
More than 22,000 Ukrainian teachers staying abroad

More than 22,000 Ukrainian teachers staying abroad

16:54 19.08.2022
Govt permits up to ten employees of export companies to travel abroad for up to seven days from Sept 1 – Svyrydenko

Govt permits up to ten employees of export companies to travel abroad for up to seven days from Sept 1 – Svyrydenko

14:38 04.05.2022
About 24,000 Ukrainian teachers move abroad because of war

About 24,000 Ukrainian teachers move abroad because of war

18:43 07.04.2022
Zelensky grateful to Cyprus for decision on ban for Russian ships to enter ports

Zelensky grateful to Cyprus for decision on ban for Russian ships to enter ports

AD

HOT NEWS

As result of shelling from MLRS in Chasiv Yar, school is on fire, houses damaged – Donetsk administration

Invaders deliberately, methodically destroy villages, towns in Donbas – Zelensky

Hungarian ambassador to be summoned to Ukrainian MFA over Orban's statement that Ukraine, like Afghanistan, is 'land of nobody' – Nikolenko

Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

Ombudsman Lubinets: There are 800 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers on Russia's territory

LATEST

As result of shelling from MLRS in Chasiv Yar, school is on fire, houses damaged – Donetsk administration

Invaders deliberately, methodically destroy villages, towns in Donbas – Zelensky

Brazil not to supply ammunition for German tanks that Berlin intends to transfer to Ukraine – media

Hungarian ambassador to be summoned to Ukrainian MFA over Orban's statement that Ukraine, like Afghanistan, is 'land of nobody' – Nikolenko

Ukraine's Prosecutor General to US partners: Corruption crimes during war can be equated with looting

Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

Shmyhal, German Ambassador discuss issue strengthening support for Ukraine

AFU General Staff announces creation of world's first UAV crack companies

Volodymyr Klitschko meets with German Defense Minister Pistorius

Govt allows use of funds from Fund for Economic Recovery and Transformation to finance eRobota program – PM

AD
AD
AD
AD