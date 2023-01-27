Govt approves resolution banning officials from traveling abroad without valid reason for duration of war

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says in pursuance of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), the government has approved a resolution banning officials from traveling abroad for the duration of the war without valid reason.

"MPs, officials, representatives of local authorities, prosecutors, judges and many other officials can cross the state border on the basis of a business trip. It is possible to travel abroad for negotiations, for treatment, to care for minors and children," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel.

According to him, unfortunately, "there are those who, even during the war, did not understand these basic things."

"Therefore, there was a decision of the National Security and Defense Council, there was a corresponding decree of the President of Ukraine, and now there is a corresponding resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers," he said.