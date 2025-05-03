Zelenskyy orders law enforcement to prioritize recovery of embezzled Ukrainian assets moved abroad

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the heads of Ukraine's law enforcement agencies to focus special attention on locating and recovering Ukrainian assets that were embezzled and moved abroad.

"I would like to express particular gratitude to Ukrainian prosecutors and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine, who are handling the case of embezzlement of assets from the Ukrainian state company Motor Sich and the sale of Ukrainian weapons to Russia. One of the suspects has been detained in Monaco, and it is important to note that this is a signal: they will not hide abroad. Everyone must be held accountable for their actions," Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Friday.

He added that he had "instructed the heads of law enforcement agencies to pay special attention to such cases and to the search for misappropriated Ukrainian funds that have been transferred abroad."

As reported earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office uncovered a major scheme involving the theft of assets from Motor Sich. Working in cooperation with law enforcement authorities in Monaco and France, Ukrainian prosecutors and the SBU detained the son of Motor Sich's former president, who is suspected – along with his father – of embezzling the company's assets.