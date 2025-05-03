Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:04 03.05.2025

Zelenskyy orders law enforcement to prioritize recovery of embezzled Ukrainian assets moved abroad

2 min read
Zelenskyy orders law enforcement to prioritize recovery of embezzled Ukrainian assets moved abroad
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the heads of Ukraine's law enforcement agencies to focus special attention on locating and recovering Ukrainian assets that were embezzled and moved abroad.

"I would like to express particular gratitude to Ukrainian prosecutors and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine, who are handling the case of embezzlement of assets from the Ukrainian state company Motor Sich and the sale of Ukrainian weapons to Russia. One of the suspects has been detained in Monaco, and it is important to note that this is a signal: they will not hide abroad. Everyone must be held accountable for their actions," Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Friday.

He added that he had "instructed the heads of law enforcement agencies to pay special attention to such cases and to the search for misappropriated Ukrainian funds that have been transferred abroad."

As reported earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office uncovered a major scheme involving the theft of assets from Motor Sich. Working in cooperation with law enforcement authorities in Monaco and France, Ukrainian prosecutors and the SBU detained the son of Motor Sich's former president, who is suspected – along with his father – of embezzling the company's assets.

Tags: #assets #abroad

MORE ABOUT

15:18 02.05.2025
EU to seize billions in Russian assets to compensate Western investors – Reuters

EU to seize billions in Russian assets to compensate Western investors – Reuters

12:36 24.04.2025
Ukraine's Oschadbank secures EUR 87 mln asset freeze in France over Crimean losses

Ukraine's Oschadbank secures EUR 87 mln asset freeze in France over Crimean losses

19:17 11.04.2025
CRH risks losing EUR 100 mln in Ukrainian assets following court's revocation of antitrust clearance for Dyckerhoff deal

CRH risks losing EUR 100 mln in Ukrainian assets following court's revocation of antitrust clearance for Dyckerhoff deal

20:32 08.04.2025
Virtual assets in Ukraine to be taxed at 18% income tax and 5% military levy or preferential rates of 5% and 9%

Virtual assets in Ukraine to be taxed at 18% income tax and 5% military levy or preferential rates of 5% and 9%

20:25 13.03.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on recognition of results of study abroad

Zelenskyy signs law on recognition of results of study abroad

19:14 07.02.2025
Belgium to send EUR 1.7 bln in taxes from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine – media

Belgium to send EUR 1.7 bln in taxes from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine – media

21:16 22.01.2025
Darnitsa pharmaceutical company registers 10 drugs abroad, enters markets of six new countries in 2024

Darnitsa pharmaceutical company registers 10 drugs abroad, enters markets of six new countries in 2024

20:40 14.01.2025
USA convinces EU to seize about $300 bln in frozen Russian assets and return them only after peace agreement with Ukraine

USA convinces EU to seize about $300 bln in frozen Russian assets and return them only after peace agreement with Ukraine

19:15 07.01.2025
Bill on sending AFU units abroad submitted to Verkhovna Rada

Bill on sending AFU units abroad submitted to Verkhovna Rada

10:46 04.11.2024
MP Poroshenko delivers military aid to Sumy region, reports asset freezing

MP Poroshenko delivers military aid to Sumy region, reports asset freezing

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: 70% of Hungarians support Ukraine's EU accession, don't drag us into your elections

Zelenskyy: Ceasefire will be violated – monitoring must be addressed swiftly

Ukraine downs 77 Shahed-type drones overnight, loses contact with 73 decoys

Countries that aided Russia will not participate in Ukraine's reconstruction – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: I hope Ukrainian Parliament ratifies agreement with USA

LATEST

Zelenskyy hopes for security advisers' meeting in Kyiv

Zelenskyy: 70% of Hungarians support Ukraine's EU accession, don't drag us into your elections

Zelenskyy: USA has repeatedly received Russia's justifications for continuing war

Zelenskyy: Ceasefire will be violated – monitoring must be addressed swiftly

Ukraine downs 77 Shahed-type drones overnight, loses contact with 73 decoys

Countries that aided Russia will not participate in Ukraine's reconstruction – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: I hope Ukrainian Parliament ratifies agreement with USA

Zelenskyy: In every security guarantee scenario, the top priority is a strong Ukrainian army

Ukrainian Red Cross responding to aftermath of Russian drone strikes on city of Kharkiv

Zelenskyy: Minerals deal mutually beneficial

AD
AD