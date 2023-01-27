Ukraine interested in Japan's participation in post-war reconstruction of country – Stefanchuk

Ukraine is interested in Japan's participation in the post-war reconstruction of the country, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"It would be valuable for us if Japan, known throughout the world for its technologies and investment projects, came to Ukraine with its support, so that together we could demonstrate that the restoration of Ukraine is a success story for the whole world," Stefanchuk said at a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador in Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda.

According to the Verkhovna Rada press service, in turn, Matsuda said Japan is ready to actively participate in the economic recovery of Ukraine. He said with the aim of his country's participation in new projects, a professional agency is already starting to work at the Japanese Embassy in Ukraine, which will help in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

Stefanchuk congratulated Matsuda on the beginning of Japan's G7 presidency and expressed hope that Ukraine would be able to join the work of the association in all possible formats, including the parliamentary one. According to him, Ukraine counts on the support of Japan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2023-2024 in the organization's agenda relating to Ukraine and its fight against the Russian aggressor.

The meeting participants also discussed issues of further cooperation between the two countries. Stefanchuk called on his Japanese colleagues to join the support of President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula and take patronage over one or more of its settlements.

Issues of military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine were also raised at the meeting.

The parliament's chairman expressed hope that Japan will strengthen sanctions against Russia in order to limit the aggressor's ability to wage war.

Matsuda assured his Ukrainian colleagues that Japan is ready to use all international platforms, in particular the UN and the UN Security Council, so that Ukrainian issues, including reparations, as well as Russia's responsibility for crimes against Ukraine, are on the world agenda.

Matsuda also said the Japanese government is currently working on a new package of assistance to Ukraine, both humanitarian and financial, as well as defense, and recalled the announcement of the next round of sanctions against Russia.