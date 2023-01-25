USA considering supplying Ukraine with around 30 M1 Abrams tanks – media

The U.S. authorities are considering sending about 30 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, Politico said on Wednesday, citing an unnamed representative of the U.S. administration.

"One of the two U.S. officials (...) said the [Joe] Biden administration is considering sending around 30 Abrams tanks," the newspaper said.

Earlier Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal said, citing sources, the U.S. administration this week is likely to announce plans to supply Ukraine with M1 Abrams tanks as part of an agreement with Germany, under which Berlin, in turn, will send a small number of Leopard tanks to Kyiv.