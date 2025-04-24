Boris Johnson criticizes Trump's ‘peace plan’ amid Russia's missile strike on Kyiv

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticized US President Donald Trump's "peace plan" after Russia's missile strike on Kyiv on Thursday, writing about it on the social network X.

“Putin indiscriminately butchers more Ukrainian civilians, killing and injuring 100 in Kyiv including children. And what is his reward under the latest peace proposals? 1. The right to keep sovereign Ukrainian territory he has taken by violence and in breach of international law. 2. The right to control Ukraine’s destiny by forbidding Nato membership. 3. The lifting of sanctions against Russia. 4. An economic partnership with America. 5. The chance to rebuild his armed forces for the next attack in a few short years’ time,” Johnson wrote.

He noted that under the proposed "peace plan," Ukraine would not receive anything that "can realistically stop a third Russian invasion."

“As for Ukraine - what do they get after three years of heroic resistance against a brutal and unprovoked invasion? What is their reward for the appalling sacrifices they have made - for the sake, as they have endlessly been told, of freedom and democracy around the world? Apart from the right to share their natural resources with the United States they get nothing. What is there in this deal that can realistically stop a third Russian invasion? Nothing,” the politician noted.

Johnson stressed that a "long term, credible and above all properly funded security guarantee for Ukraine" is needed, provided by the UK, the US and Western allies.

“If we are to prevent more atrocities by Putin then we must have a long term, credible and above all properly funded security guarantee for Ukraine - a guarantee issued by the UK, the US and all western allies,” he stressed.