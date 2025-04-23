US President Donald Trump has said that Ukraine is not being asked to recognize Crimea as Russian, but believes that statements to this effect made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are harmful for negotiations with Russia to end the war.

“Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is boasting on the front page of The Wall Street Journal that, ‘Ukraine will not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea. There’s nothing to talk about here. This statement is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russian in that Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion. Nobody as asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired,” Trump said on Truth Social Wednesday.

He noted that Crimea had been home to “major Russian submarine bases” for many years.

“It’s inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy’s that makes it so difficult to settle this war. He has nothing to boast about. The situation for Ukraine is dire He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country,” the US President stated.

At the same time, Trump claims that “he has nothing to do with Russia, but has much to do with wanting to save, on average, five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, who are dying for no reason whatsoever.”

“The statement made by Zelenskyy today will do nothing but prolong the ‘killing field,’ and nobody wants that! We are very close to a Deal, but the man with ‘no cards to play’ should now finally, GET IT DONE. I look forward to being able to help Ukraine, and Russia, get out of this Complete and Total MESS, that would have never started if I were President!” he added.