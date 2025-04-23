Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:04 23.04.2025

Ukrainian delegation in London agrees to continue dialogue with Kellogg – Yermak

A meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg took place in London, reported head of the Presidents Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

“We conveyed our position and emphasized that an immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire must be the first step toward initiating negotiations aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace. We expressed hope that this aligns with President Trump’s position,” Yermak said on X Wednesday.

According to him, he noted that “under any circumstances, Ukraine will stand firm on its core principles during negotiations, as they are the foundation of our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The parties agreed to continue dialogue and regular contacts.

