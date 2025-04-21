US meeting with Ukraine and European allies in London to be continuation of meeting in Paris – media

The United States will hold talks in London on Wednesday with Ukrainian and European officials as US President Donald Trump presses for a deal to stop a full-scale Russian invasion, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, are expected to meet with the foreign ministers and national security advisers of France, Germany, the UK and Ukraine ... plans for the talks are being finalized and could still change, the message says, citing anonymous sources.

According to the agency, the meeting is expected to be a follow-up to the April 17 meetings in Paris, where the United States shared proposals for a ceasefire and peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. The United States is willing to ease sanctions against Moscow and recognize Russia's control over Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula of Crimea as part of the deal, Bloomberg earlier reported.

According to Ukrainian media, in particular Suspilne, the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in London will include Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and his deputy Pavlo Palisa. However, there is no official confirmation of this information.