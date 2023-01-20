Facts

Pentagon Chief calls on NATO allies not to dwell on topic of providing Ukraine with tanks of certain type

When considering the issue of providing military assistance to Ukraine, it is wrong to talk about the need to supply some specific weapons to Ukraine, for example, Leopard 2 tanks, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said on Friday.

"We should not talk only about some particular type of weapons," he said at a press conference in Germany, answering a question about the position of Germany, which currently does not allow the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

"Probably you have heard statements from Germany that they have not decided on the supply of their tanks ... And we have nothing to announce about the M1 Abrams tanks," Austin added. At the same time, he recalled that Western countries supply Ukraine with other types of armored vehicles.

The Pentagon chief, at the same time, assured that Germany, despite its position on tanks, is providing very significant assistance to Ukraine.

Leopard 2 is the main battle tank of the Bundeswehr, is also in service with Austria, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, Denmark, Greece, and Finland. It has been in operation since 1979, it has many modifications, and more than 3,600 units of this tank were produced in total.

M1 Abrams is the main battle tank of the U.S. military and has been in service since 1980. According to open data, the United States has more than 2,600 units of various modifications of M1 Abrams, and more than 3,450 are in storage.

