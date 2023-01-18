Red Cross volunteers working at crash site in Brovary

KYIV. Jan 18 (Interfax-Ukraine) – At the crash site in Brovary, Kyiv region, volunteers of the rapid response unit of the Red Cross Society of Ukraine are helping the victims.

"Volunteers of the Red Cross of Ukraine are working at the crash site in Brovary. Together with the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the volunteers of the rapid response unit of the Red Cross of Ukraine provide first psychological aid to the victims," the Red Cross Society of Ukraine reported on the Facebook page on Wednesday.

Volunteers are also helping rescue services working at the scene of the tragedy.