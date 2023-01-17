Swedish PM invites EU to discuss possibility of using Russian frozen assets to restore Ukraine

Prime Minister of Sweden, which presides over the EU Council, Ulf Kristersson, declared the priority of supporting Ukraine for the EU countries and suggested discussing the possibility of using Russian assets frozen in the West to restore the Ukrainian economy.

Presenting the program of the Swedish presidency at the European Parliament session in Strasbourg on Tuesday, Kristersson said the key task is to continue to support Ukraine.

According to him, everything possible must be done to help Ukraine connect its future with the European Union.

Kristersson said their role as chairman of the council means that they must ensure that the union maintains its economic, political, humanitarian and military support for Ukraine. In particular, they must ensure that reforms continue in Ukraine on the path to its accession to the EU. It also means that they must work on a solution to the resumption of economic life and the reconstruction of Ukraine together with all our international partners.

In this regard, he recalled the U.S. "Marshall Plan" of rebuilding Europe after the Second World War.

The Swedish Prime Minister said the frozen Russian assets should be part of the problem, but also the solution. He looks forward to a very in-depth analysis of how the democratic world can come together to use this money to restore some of the destroyed.