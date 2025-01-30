Zelenskyy thanks Sweden for largest military aid package for Ukraine

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Swedish government for the largest military aid package, noting that strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities is invaluable.

"I am grateful to Ulf Kristersson, the government and the people of Sweden for the 18th and largest Swedish defense package to date for Ukraine, totalling SEK 13.5 billion ($1.23 billion). We deeply appreciate that this military aid meets the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army and significantly contributes to strengthening our defense capabilities. Strengthening our long-range capabilities and investing in weapons production in Ukraine are invaluable," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel.

He said peace is possible through force, and we must "remember that threats like the Russian one do not stop on their own – they only advance to the border where they are met with force." "That is why we must continue to strengthen this border together – from the Black Sea to the Baltic Sea – to ensure peace and protect life," the president said.

As reported, Sweden announced on Thursday, January 30, the largest military aid package for Ukraine, worth approximately $1.2 billion, according to the country's Defense Minister Paul Johnson.

According to the minister, approximately $90 million will be spent on the production of Ukrainian long-range missiles and drones.