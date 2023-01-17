In Dnipro, body of another killed child pulled out from under rubble, number of victims after missile attack reached 41

The body of a dead child was recovered on Tuesday morning from under the rubble of a multi-storey building destroyed by a Russian missile attack in the city of Dnipro, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"At 09:46, the body of another dead child was removed from under the rubble of a destroyed residential building on the fourth floor. In total, 41 people killed (of which four were children), some 79 people were injured (of which 16 were children) and 39 people were rescued (of which six were children)," Tymoshenko said in Telegram.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of a missile attack on a multi-storey building in Dnipro on January 14, the death of 40 people was confirmed, including three children. Some 79 victims were injured, including 16 children. There were 28 victims in hospitals, ten of them were in serious condition. Some 25 residents of the house were wanted.

Some 72 apartments in the house were completely destroyed, some 236 were damaged, and 25 cars were also destroyed.

The State Security Service of Ukraine has established the identity of the Russian invaders involved in the missile attack on a residential building in Dnipro.