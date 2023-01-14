Facts

16:08 14.01.2023

British PM announces intention to supply Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine – talk with Zelensky

British PM announces intention to supply Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine – talk with Zelensky

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Rishi Sunak, during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, announced his intention to supply Challenger 2 tanks and artillery systems to the Ukrainian side, the British government said on its website on Saturday.

“The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems. The Prime Minister and President Zelensky welcomed other international commitments in this vein, including Poland’s offer to provide a company of Leopard tanks,” the message reads.

The Prime Minister stressed that he and the whole UK Government would be working intensively with international partners to deliver rapidly the kind of support which will allow Ukraine to press their advantage, win this war and secure a lasting peace.

According to the message, the leaders reflected on the current state of Russia’s war in Ukraine, with successive Ukrainian victories pushing Russian troops back and compounding their military and morale issues. “They agreed on the need to seize on this moment with an acceleration of global military and diplomatic support to Ukraine,” the government said.

