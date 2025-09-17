Poroshenko supported the agreement with Great Britain in the Verkhovna Rada as a step towards NATO

During the discussion in the Verkhovna Rada on the ratification of the agreement on a century-long partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko stressed that the document has symbolic significance, but contains an important strategic position - defining Ukraine's membership in NATO as a real guarantee of security, the political force's website reported ​​​​​​.

European Solidarity supported the ratification. According to Poroshenko, joining the Alliance requires internal reforms, as emphasised by both the European Parliament and international partners in their statements.

‘Why are we voting? Because the Agreement states the need for Ukraine's membership in NATO. This is the only security strategy,’ the opposition leader said.

Poroshenko also said that he had recently returned from the United Kingdom, where he had meetings with representatives of the government, parliament and academic community. He stressed that Britain remains a reliable partner of Ukraine, and the Agreement itself is an important signal to the Ukrainian authorities to continue reforms.