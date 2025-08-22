Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:49 22.08.2025

Ukraine and Great Britain discuss effective security guarantees from Europe and US, agree to continue partnership

2 min read
Ukraine and Great Britain discuss effective security guarantees from Europe and US, agree to continue partnership

Deputy Head of the President’s Office Ihor Brusylo discussed the development of effective security guarantees from Europe with the participation of the United States with the Director General for Defense and Intelligence of the British Foreign Office Jonathan Allen, the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state reports.

“This topic was a key focus during the meetings of the leaders of Ukraine, the United States, and European partners in Washington on Monday, August 18,” the press release posted on the presidential website reads.

The British representative emphasized the importance of maintaining defense and financial support for Ukraine, increasing pressure on Russia and its accomplices, and aligning approaches to the use of frozen Russian assets.

“The Ukrainian army will remain the cornerstone of Ukraine’s security. Therefore, it is necessary to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities, develop Ukrainian drone production technologies even after a ceasefire is achieved, and create layered air defense systems,” noted the Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

The parties agreed to continue strengthening their partnership, including preparations for a Strategic Dialogue meeting at the leaders’ level. The planning of a meeting of the leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) member states was also discussed.

“Ukraine and the United Kingdom share a common position: Russia poses a significant threat to the security architecture of the entire European continent, and the Coalition of the Willing can serve as an effective tool to ensure peace in Ukraine and across Europe,” the message reads.

Brusylo expressed gratitude to the United Kingdom for its support of Ukraine and noted the productive cooperation between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Tags: #security_guarantees #great_britain

MORE ABOUT

17:25 22.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Security guarantees are key to ensuring next generations of Ukrainians do not have war

Zelenskyy: Security guarantees are key to ensuring next generations of Ukrainians do not have war

16:51 22.08.2025
Zelenskyy: After infrastructure of security guarantees written out, we to understand who and how can help

Zelenskyy: After infrastructure of security guarantees written out, we to understand who and how can help

15:29 22.08.2025
Rutte: Security guarantees for Ukraine to consist of two levels

Rutte: Security guarantees for Ukraine to consist of two levels

11:08 21.08.2025
Zelenskyy on China as security guarantor: don't need those who didn't help when needed

Zelenskyy on China as security guarantor: don't need those who didn't help when needed

19:06 19.08.2025
Macron calls next 15 days ‘critical,’ welcomes Trump's intention to provide security guarantees for Ukraine

Macron calls next 15 days ‘critical,’ welcomes Trump's intention to provide security guarantees for Ukraine

18:52 19.08.2025
Klitschko: Key issue for Ukraine is to obtain real security guarantees

Klitschko: Key issue for Ukraine is to obtain real security guarantees

17:48 19.08.2025
Costa speaks with Zelenskyy: We will work together with USA on security guarantees

Costa speaks with Zelenskyy: We will work together with USA on security guarantees

17:35 19.08.2025
Only NATO membership is effective security guarantee for Ukraine – head of committee on Ukraine's integration into EU

Only NATO membership is effective security guarantee for Ukraine – head of committee on Ukraine's integration into EU

16:57 19.08.2025
Trump says Britain, France and Germany could send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine

Trump says Britain, France and Germany could send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine

14:12 19.08.2025
Work on details of security guarantees for Ukraine to continue in coming weeks – EC spokeswoman

Work on details of security guarantees for Ukraine to continue in coming weeks – EC spokeswoman

HOT NEWS

Necessary to introduce administrative liability for use of vehicles with loud exhaust systems – National Police chief

Ukraine receives EUR 4.05 bln under ERA Loans, Ukraine Facility – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss steps to bring war end closer, involvement of countries in PURL

Russia wants to give ultimatums, delay war end – Zelenskyy

NATO in contact with Poland regarding drone incident – ​​Rutte

LATEST

Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russia remains on one power line for more than three months

Trump: I would not like to be at meeting between Zelenskyy, Putin

Necessary to introduce administrative liability for use of vehicles with loud exhaust systems – National Police chief

Invaders advance in Serebriansky forestry after setbacks in Zoloty Kolodiaz and Stepnohirsk – DeepState

Polish Defense Minister announces opening of new training ground for Ukraine’s armed forces

Poroshenko's lawyers point out similarities between plot of SBI's expert examination of their client and Russian propaganda

Ukraine receives EUR 4.05 bln under ERA Loans, Ukraine Facility – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy on Lavrov's statements: I don't understand what security guarantees aggressor needs

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss steps to bring war end closer, involvement of countries in PURL

Russia wants to give ultimatums, delay war end – Zelenskyy

AD
AD