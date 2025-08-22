Ukraine and Great Britain discuss effective security guarantees from Europe and US, agree to continue partnership

Deputy Head of the President’s Office Ihor Brusylo discussed the development of effective security guarantees from Europe with the participation of the United States with the Director General for Defense and Intelligence of the British Foreign Office Jonathan Allen, the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state reports.

“This topic was a key focus during the meetings of the leaders of Ukraine, the United States, and European partners in Washington on Monday, August 18,” the press release posted on the presidential website reads.

The British representative emphasized the importance of maintaining defense and financial support for Ukraine, increasing pressure on Russia and its accomplices, and aligning approaches to the use of frozen Russian assets.

“The Ukrainian army will remain the cornerstone of Ukraine’s security. Therefore, it is necessary to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities, develop Ukrainian drone production technologies even after a ceasefire is achieved, and create layered air defense systems,” noted the Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

The parties agreed to continue strengthening their partnership, including preparations for a Strategic Dialogue meeting at the leaders’ level. The planning of a meeting of the leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) member states was also discussed.

“Ukraine and the United Kingdom share a common position: Russia poses a significant threat to the security architecture of the entire European continent, and the Coalition of the Willing can serve as an effective tool to ensure peace in Ukraine and across Europe,” the message reads.

Brusylo expressed gratitude to the United Kingdom for its support of Ukraine and noted the productive cooperation between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.