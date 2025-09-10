Ukraine synchronizes sanctions against Russia with UK – decrees

Ukraine synchronized sanctions with Great Britain and introduced restrictions on 47 individuals and 81 legal entities that assist the military-industrial complex, the shadow fleet and the energy sector of the Russian Federation, as well as on 37 individuals and 35 legal entities involved in the supply and implementation of IT and communication solutions, involved in the processes of supply, development, production of electronic warfare for the Russian military-industrial complex, the press service of the President's Office has said.

"Ukraine has synchronized sanctions with the United Kingdom and introduced restrictions against persons who assist the military-industrial complex, the shadow fleet and the energy sector of Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the relevant decrees on the implementation of the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the introduction of sanctions," the President's Office said.

Relevant presidential decrees No. 676/2025 and 675 of September 10, 2025 were published on the website of the President of Ukraine.

It is reported that within the framework of the synchronization of sanctions with the United Kingdom, Ukraine has applied restrictive measures to 47 individuals and 81 legal entities that supply Russia with electronics, mine coal in the temporarily occupied territories and perform repair work in mines, as well as those involved in the functioning of the shadow fleet of Russia. In particular, among them are companies already under the U.S. sanctions: one of Russia's largest coal suppliers Stroyservice and the Russian coal mining and processing company Russkaya Energiya.

It is noted that Ukraine consistently synchronizes the sanctions of partners and continues to work to ensure that Ukrainian sanction restrictions are synchronized in the jurisdictions of allies.

In addition, Ukraine has imposed sanctions against 37 individuals and 35 legal entities involved in the supply and implementation of IT solutions for the Russian military-industrial complex, involved in the processes of supply, development, production and maintenance of electronic warfare, telecommunications, electronic components and equipment for the Russian military-industrial complex and law enforcement agencies, and related to the supply of imported equipment and components in circumvention of sanctions.

In particular, these are Sitronics KT, which develops comprehensive IT solutions for the Russian military-industrial complex; SINTO, a supplier of IT solutions, one of the largest Russian system integrators; Baltinfocom, a manufacturer of computers and software that cooperates with the Russian security forces; the Bee Pitron group of companies, which technically re-equips Russian military enterprises; Precision Mechanics, a Belarusian manufacturer of parts and equipment for the Russian aviation, automotive and space industries.