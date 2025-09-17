Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:29 17.09.2025

Rada ratifies agreement on century-long partnership between Ukraine and Great Britain

2 min read
Rada ratifies agreement on century-long partnership between Ukraine and Great Britain

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified the agreement on a century-long partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

At a plenary session on Wednesday, 295 MPs voted "for" this decision.

The British Parliament ratified the document on July 4.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Great Britain Valeriy Zaluzhny called the "century-long agreement" between Ukraine and Britain a unique document, "which means Ukraine's integration into the Western world and its transformation into a regional center of stability."

"For Britain, this is strengthening its positions in Eastern Europe, new markets and confirmation of the status of a country that stands guard over international law and democracy. And for the world, this is a precedent on how to support a country that has become a victim of aggression. And not only with weapons," he commented on the ratification of the agreement on Telegram.

As reported on January 16, the agreement on a century-long partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was signed in Kyiv by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The document covers such key areas of cooperation as security and defense, maritime affairs, economy, energy, justice, countering disinformation, culture, and education.

Tags: #partnership #ukraine #ratification #great_britain

MORE ABOUT

14:00 17.09.2025
Poroshenko supported the agreement with Great Britain in the Verkhovna Rada as a step towards NATO

Poroshenko supported the agreement with Great Britain in the Verkhovna Rada as a step towards NATO

18:48 16.09.2025
Ukraine submits report to European Commission on implementation of Cluster 1 negotiation measures

Ukraine submits report to European Commission on implementation of Cluster 1 negotiation measures

16:43 12.09.2025
Trump unsure if Russia ready for talks

Trump unsure if Russia ready for talks

14:33 12.09.2025
European Commission allocates another EUR 40 mln to Ukraine to help it get through winter

European Commission allocates another EUR 40 mln to Ukraine to help it get through winter

22:06 11.09.2025
Sweden provides 20th military aid package to Ukraine worth over SEK 9 bln

Sweden provides 20th military aid package to Ukraine worth over SEK 9 bln

12:47 11.09.2025
UK, Ukraine sign agreement on exchange of technologies in production of UAVs

UK, Ukraine sign agreement on exchange of technologies in production of UAVs

11:03 11.09.2025
Finnish president arrives in Ukraine

Finnish president arrives in Ukraine

18:19 10.09.2025
Ukraine synchronizes sanctions against Russia with UK – decrees

Ukraine synchronizes sanctions against Russia with UK – decrees

10:39 10.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to provide Poland with data on Russian attacks

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to provide Poland with data on Russian attacks

16:22 09.09.2025
EU rapporteur demands Ukraine lift opposition sanctions to clear path for membership

EU rapporteur demands Ukraine lift opposition sanctions to clear path for membership

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Plan A is to end war

There is great public resonance in Russia due to Ukrainian operations – Zelenskyy

DFC and Ukraine announce $150 mln initial capital for US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

LATEST

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

All civilian services from Borova planned to be transferred to safer areas – Synehubov

Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Plan A is to end war

There is great public resonance in Russia due to Ukrainian operations – Zelenskyy

MFA: We’re preparing for Zelenskyy-led delegation's trip to UNGA high-level week in New York

Father of murdered Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska already arrives in USA to say goodbye to his daughter – Ukrainian MFA

DFC and Ukraine announce $150 mln initial capital for US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Ukrainian MFA would be happy to hold meeting between Sybiha and his Chinese counterpart on UNGA high-level sidelines week

Ukraine expects high-level visit from Polish delegation this week – MFA

AD
AD