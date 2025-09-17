Rada ratifies agreement on century-long partnership between Ukraine and Great Britain

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified the agreement on a century-long partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

At a plenary session on Wednesday, 295 MPs voted "for" this decision.

The British Parliament ratified the document on July 4.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Great Britain Valeriy Zaluzhny called the "century-long agreement" between Ukraine and Britain a unique document, "which means Ukraine's integration into the Western world and its transformation into a regional center of stability."

"For Britain, this is strengthening its positions in Eastern Europe, new markets and confirmation of the status of a country that stands guard over international law and democracy. And for the world, this is a precedent on how to support a country that has become a victim of aggression. And not only with weapons," he commented on the ratification of the agreement on Telegram.

As reported on January 16, the agreement on a century-long partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was signed in Kyiv by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The document covers such key areas of cooperation as security and defense, maritime affairs, economy, energy, justice, countering disinformation, culture, and education.