13:17 14.01.2023

Zelensky wants to visit UN on anniversary of full-scale Russia’s invasion – Dzhaparova

Zelensky wants to visit UN on anniversary of full-scale Russia's invasion – Dzhaparova

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to visit the United Nations to address a high-level meeting of the General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, if the security situation allows, Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova has said.

“Our president would want to come, he has a will or intention to come,” she said, “but it’s still a question if there will be a security situation that will allow him to come,” Dzhaparova said in an interview with The Associated Press.

If Zelensky does come to the U.N., it would be only his second trip outside Ukraine since the invasion.

Dzhaparova also said that Ukraine would like the Assembly to adopt one of the two resolutions on the eve of the anniversary of the invasion.

In his turn, Ukraine’s U.N. Ambassador Serhiy Kyslytsia said the General Assembly had already scheduled a high-level debate on the war on February 23, which will be followed by a ministerial meeting of the Security Council on February 24.

