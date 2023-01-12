President of Ukraine, Speaker of Latvian Saeima discuss further joint steps to resist Russian aggression, restore Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting with Speaker of the Latvian Saeima Edvards Smiltens on Thursday.

"Latvia's political, humanitarian and defense support is important for our country. I thank Latvia for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, as well as for the warm welcome of Ukrainians who were forced to leave our country due to the Russian invasion," the head of state said on the Telegram channel.

"Latvia is an example of immutable determination in the assistance to Ukraine. You perfectly understand the essence of the Kremlin's regime and the scale of Russian threats," the press service of the President of Ukraine quoted Zelensky as saying on the presidential website.

In his turn, Smiltens emphasized that his country would continue comprehensive support for Ukraine.

The president of Ukraine informed the speaker of the Saeima of the situation on the frontline and noted the importance of prompt decision-making by partners on meeting the key security needs of Ukraine.

During the meeting the importance of the role of the Republic of Latvia as an advocate of European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine among the partners in the EU and NATO was emphasized.

"I want to thank you for actively working together with other partners and uniting to achieve our common ambitious goal," Zelensky said.

He expressed hope that such support of Ukraine would help create favorable preconditions for its accession to the EU and NATO, so that it can gain membership in the organizations as soon as the conditions allow.

Zelensky noted the importance of Latvia's decision to join the restoration of the Ukrainian infrastructure facilities affected by the Russian invasion, "We highly appreciate Latvia's decision to participate in the restoration of the infrastructure of the Chernihiv region."

Separately, the parties discussed the issue of bringing to justice all those responsible for aggression against Ukraine, war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as the formation of national and international legal mechanisms of compensation for the damage caused to Ukraine as a result of the Russian war.