Nearly 100,000 families use eRecovery program in two years – Shmyhal

In two years, almost 100,000 Ukrainian families have used the eRecovery program, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"These days, one of the main government programs eRecovery is celebrating its second anniversary... In two years, almost 100,000 Ukrainian families have used the program, who received funds to restore damaged homes or purchased new ones for housing certificates," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to him, assistance to families for the repair of damaged housing already amounts to UAH 9.8 billion, and the government also provided an opportunity to generate 17,400 housing certificates worth over UAH 25 billion.

Among other things, he said the government has already received almost 1,000 applications for payments for the construction of new housing on its own land.

"We are constantly adding new options to the eRecovery program. In particular, compensation for IDPs and the opportunity to pay the first installment of the eOselia mortgage with a housing certificate are already available... Some 16,700 Ukrainian families have already used it," Shmyhal said.