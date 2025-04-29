Ukraine, Latvia intend to agree on mutual recognition, exchange of national driver's licenses – Cabinet

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Latvia on mutual recognition and exchange of national driver's licenses.

As the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reported ion the Telegram channel, the relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

In particular, a draft agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Republic of Latvia on mutual recognition and exchange of national driver's licenses was approved.