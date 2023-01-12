Facts

13:58 12.01.2023

Enemy builds up aviation grouping in Belarus, threat of air, missile strikes grows – AFU General Staff

Enemy builds up aviation grouping in Belarus, threat of air, missile strikes grows – AFU General Staff

Under the guise of exercises, the Enemy is building up its aviation grouping in Belarus, the threat of air-missile strikes and the use of drones from the territory of Belarus is growing, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov has said.

"Under the guise of conducting exercises, the enemy is building up an aviation group in Belarus. Last week, at least 10 Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters were relocated to Machulischi airfield. The relocation of operational-tactical aviation aircraft to Belarusian airfields is also expected," he said at a briefing at the Military Media Center on Thursday.

Hromov said flights of long-range aircraft of the aggressor country are not ruled out in the airspace of Belarus.

"In view of the above, the threat of missile and air strikes, the use of kamikaze drones on the territory of Ukraine from the airspace of Belarus is increasing," he said.

13:48 10.01.2023
EU to impose new sanctions on Belarus for its role in Russian war against Ukraine – von der Leyen

EU to impose new sanctions on Belarus for its role in Russian war against Ukraine – von der Leyen

19:58 29.12.2022
Ukraine ready to conduct probe into incident on Dec 29 in sky over Belarus as result of repelling Russian missile strike - Ukrainian Defense Ministry

Ukraine ready to conduct probe into incident on Dec 29 in sky over Belarus as result of repelling Russian missile strike - Ukrainian Defense Ministry

17:04 23.12.2022
Govt terminates four military and technical cooperation agreements between Ukraine, Belarus

Govt terminates four military and technical cooperation agreements between Ukraine, Belarus

18:45 19.12.2022
Railway and road transit of Ukrainian goods through Belarus impossible due to security risks – Kachka

Railway and road transit of Ukrainian goods through Belarus impossible due to security risks – Kachka

13:23 03.12.2022
Accumulation of allied group of troops continues on Belarus territory, there is no threat - JFO commander

Accumulation of allied group of troops continues on Belarus territory, there is no threat - JFO commander

18:53 24.11.2022
Ukrainian aviation carry out 12 strikes on places of invaders' concentration, their equipment

Ukrainian aviation carry out 12 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment

16:49 22.11.2022
Belarusian military use electronic warfare to complicate border surveillance for Ukrainian defense forces – Border Guard Service

Belarusian military use electronic warfare to complicate border surveillance for Ukrainian defense forces – Border Guard Service

13:14 10.11.2022
Belarus conducts activities to prepare, receive Russian mobilized – AFU General Staff

Belarus conducts activities to prepare, receive Russian mobilized – AFU General Staff

19:06 08.11.2022
Ukrainian aviation strikes 16 strikes on occupiers, four control points, eight areas of concentration of enemy equipment, manpower, four positions of air defense systems hit

Ukrainian aviation strikes 16 strikes on occupiers, four control points, eight areas of concentration of enemy equipment, manpower, four positions of air defense systems hit

13:35 05.11.2022
Ukrainian aviation inflict 11 strikes on enemy in past day – General Staff

Ukrainian aviation inflict 11 strikes on enemy in past day – General Staff

