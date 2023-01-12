Enemy builds up aviation grouping in Belarus, threat of air, missile strikes grows – AFU General Staff

Under the guise of exercises, the Enemy is building up its aviation grouping in Belarus, the threat of air-missile strikes and the use of drones from the territory of Belarus is growing, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov has said.

"Under the guise of conducting exercises, the enemy is building up an aviation group in Belarus. Last week, at least 10 Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters were relocated to Machulischi airfield. The relocation of operational-tactical aviation aircraft to Belarusian airfields is also expected," he said at a briefing at the Military Media Center on Thursday.

Hromov said flights of long-range aircraft of the aggressor country are not ruled out in the airspace of Belarus.

"In view of the above, the threat of missile and air strikes, the use of kamikaze drones on the territory of Ukraine from the airspace of Belarus is increasing," he said.