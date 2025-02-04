Ukraine to accelerate modernization of military aviation system – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting on the development of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and noted the need to accelerate the modernization of the military aviation system.

“We have already taken significant steps—we have transitioned to F16s, which are effectively carrying out combat missions for Ukraine. This is a major success of our Armed Forces of Ukraine, one of the fastest transitions to a new type of aircraft among all countries,” Zelenskyy said on X Tuesday.

The Head of the Ukrainian State stressed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are awaiting the arrival of French Mirage 2000-5 fighters, "which, under the control of Ukrainian pilots, will certainly strengthen our defense."

The President also noted that it is necessary to accelerate the modernization of the Ukrainian military aviation system.

“Now we must accelerate the modernization of the Ukrainian military aviation system, which means new personnel approaches, organizational changes, and much greater attention of the command staff to pilots, engineers, and those who contribute their knowledge and energy to the development of the Air Force,” Zelenskyy stated.

The President instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov to implement certain organizational changes.

“We discussed prospects for cooperation with partners and are working on personnel matters to strengthen both the Air Force command and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense,” he concluded.

It is reported that Liliya Averyanova, the mother of the Hero of Ukraine Major Andrii Pilschykov ("Juice"), also took part in the meeting.