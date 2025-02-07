Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:57 07.02.2025

Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus Kyzym resigns

1 min read

Ambassador-at-Large for Belarus of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Ihor Kyzym has resigned from the diplomatic service, Kyzym said about this on Facebook.

"Today, for purely personal reasons, I have decided to resign from the diplomatic service and go on a 'well-deserved rest.' There comes a time for every person when you understand that age takes its toll and you cannot devote yourself one hundred percent to your work. But I cannot work differently, and in the current conditions I consider it unfair to the service to which I have dedicated almost my entire life," Kizim wrote on Friday.

He emphasized that he plans to continue to be useful in those areas where his experience and competencies will be useful.

Tags: #resignment #ambassador #belarus

