Facts

14:56 10.01.2023

Ukrainian medical institutions receive 1,092 Starlink terminals

1 min read
Ukrainian medical institutions receive 1,092 Starlink terminals

Some 1,092 Starlink terminals have been delivered to Ukrainian medical institutions, the Ministry of Health told Interfax-Ukraine, citing deputy minister Maria Karchevych.

"We understand that there are power outages now, and we provide our medical institutions with alternative opportunities. For example, over the past few months, 1,092 Starlink terminals have been delivered to medical institutions so that clinics can connect to the Internet," the ministry said.

Karchevych also said that despite the challenges of wartime, the digitalization of the healthcare system and the introduction of electronic tools continue in Ukraine. In particular, in 2022, more than 10 million prescriptions worth UAH 2.2 billion were issued under the Affordable Medicines program. Also, according to the ministry, more than 1 billion records have been entered into the e-health system, while 35 million Ukrainians have declarations with their family doctor.

Tags: #medicine #starlink

MORE ABOUT

15:32 30.12.2022
Ukraine receives another batch of Starlink terminals from Poland – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine receives another batch of Starlink terminals from Poland – Ukrainian PM

18:26 20.12.2022
Ukraine to receive 10,000 Starlink terminals in coming months – Minister of Digital Transformation

Ukraine to receive 10,000 Starlink terminals in coming months – Minister of Digital Transformation

14:58 25.11.2022
Metinvest provides UAH 4 mln for development of tactical medicine in Ukraine

Metinvest provides UAH 4 mln for development of tactical medicine in Ukraine

15:25 21.11.2022
All Ukrainian inpatient, emergency medical facilities provided with generators – Liashko

All Ukrainian inpatient, emergency medical facilities provided with generators – Liashko

15:33 13.10.2022
Poland hands over 150 Starlinks to Ukraine to resume communication in Kharkiv region

Poland hands over 150 Starlinks to Ukraine to resume communication in Kharkiv region

18:39 06.10.2022
Increase in number of cancer diagnoses expected in Ukraine in post-war period - experts

Increase in number of cancer diagnoses expected in Ukraine in post-war period - experts

11:42 07.09.2022
War gives impetus to development of rehabilitation, but approaches to rehabilitation of war trauma should be developed – experts

War gives impetus to development of rehabilitation, but approaches to rehabilitation of war trauma should be developed – experts

16:19 06.09.2022
Experts team up to launch program to develop preventive medicine, support health of Ukrainians in wartime

Experts team up to launch program to develop preventive medicine, support health of Ukrainians in wartime

01:48 30.07.2022
Support for pharmaceutical industry should become one of main priorities for Ukraine - Igor Stakovichenko

Support for pharmaceutical industry should become one of main priorities for Ukraine - Igor Stakovichenko

10:07 26.07.2022
Over 12,000 Starlink terminals operate in Ukraine - Fedorov

Over 12,000 Starlink terminals operate in Ukraine - Fedorov

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky invites Ireland to join implementation of Peace Formula

Heavy fighting near Soledar, enemy continues assault regardless losses

Ukrainian, Estonian presidents discuss support, further Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine

Ukrainian defense forces inflict 14 strikes on Russian occupation forces' positions in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Govt intends to develop Social Code of Ukraine in 2023 – Shmyhal

LATEST

Reznikov discusses with Minister of Defense of Canada ‘upcoming news that will considerably reinforce Ukraine’s defence capabilities’

Zelensky invites Ireland to join implementation of Peace Formula

Pentagon announces training course for Ukrainian military to use Patriot air defense system

Heavy fighting near Soledar, enemy continues assault regardless losses

Kuleba thanks Germany for supplies of necessary weapons, calls on German govt to make big decision on providing Ukraine with tanks

Reznikov discusses additional assistance to Ukrainian army with Minister of Defense of Croatia

Ukrainian military to start training on Patriot missiles next week

Ukrainian, Estonian presidents discuss support, further Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine

Ukrainian defense forces inflict 14 strikes on Russian occupation forces' positions in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Govt intends to develop Social Code of Ukraine in 2023 – Shmyhal

AD
AD
AD
AD