Ukrainian medical institutions receive 1,092 Starlink terminals

Some 1,092 Starlink terminals have been delivered to Ukrainian medical institutions, the Ministry of Health told Interfax-Ukraine, citing deputy minister Maria Karchevych.

"We understand that there are power outages now, and we provide our medical institutions with alternative opportunities. For example, over the past few months, 1,092 Starlink terminals have been delivered to medical institutions so that clinics can connect to the Internet," the ministry said.

Karchevych also said that despite the challenges of wartime, the digitalization of the healthcare system and the introduction of electronic tools continue in Ukraine. In particular, in 2022, more than 10 million prescriptions worth UAH 2.2 billion were issued under the Affordable Medicines program. Also, according to the ministry, more than 1 billion records have been entered into the e-health system, while 35 million Ukrainians have declarations with their family doctor.