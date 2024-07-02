With beginning of war, there is shortage of orthopedists, surgeons and anesthesiologists – Liashko

There is no critical shortage of doctors in Ukraine, however with the beginning of a full-scale invasion, there has been a shortage of "strain" in the availability of orthopedists, surgeons and anesthesiologists, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.

"In general, in the country there is no shortage of personnel that would be critical for the provision of medical care. The system balances and allows for the redirection of patient routes in order to provide medical care. But when the full-scale invasion began, we see tension in orthopedic doctors, surgeons and for anesthesiologists. These are all professions that were mobilized and reoriented on a military footing," he said during a telehon on Tuesday.

In addition, according to Liashko, in settlements remote from regional centers, as well as in front-line territories, there is a certain shortage of family medicine doctors.

At the same time, Liashko said in terms of the number of doctors per 10,000 population, "Ukraine is higher than France, but lower than Italy, at the level of the Baltic countries."