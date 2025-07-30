Extra UAH 3.1 bln for state drug procurement in Ukraine will fully cover many oncology, cardiovascular drugs – official

An additional UAH 3.1 billion in state budget funding for medicine procurement will allow the government to fully cover the demand for many oncology and cardiovascular medications, according to Deputy Health Minister Edem Adamanov.

"Speaking about additional funding, thanks to this UAH 3.1 billion, we'll be able to fully meet the demand for many oncology and cardiovascular drugs. There will also be several new managed entry agreements for innovative drugs to treat rare diseases," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, commenting on the recent decision to boost the state procurement budget by UAH 3.1 billion, amid an overall funding shortfall of UAH 8 billion.

Adamanov noted that "even in cases where we can't meet 100% of demand, we'll be able to balance supplies."

"For example, we understand that medicines purchased under next year's budget need to arrive two or three months earlier. Because if you don't cover 100% of the need, it means you're short for a full year – you only have enough for 10 months. We've been trying to balance this since the start of the full-scale invasion. Sometimes it works well, sometimes there are setbacks – like suppliers failing to deliver on time," he explained.