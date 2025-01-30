Interfax-Ukraine
Press Conferences
17:58 30.01.2025

Health Ministry continues to prevent private clinics from joining MGP, creates discriminatory conditions – market participants

3 min read
Health Ministry continues to prevent private clinics from joining MGP, creates discriminatory conditions – market participants

The Ministry of Health continues to prevent private clinics from joining the medical guarantees program (MGP) and creates discriminatory conditions for their participation in a single medical space.

This opinion was expressed by participants of the Association of Private Healthcare Institutions at a press conference organized jointly with Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

"We have tried many times to establish a dialogue with the relevant ministry, but, unfortunately, we have been ignored in any format - official, unofficial, absolutely in all. Therefore, we were forced to address an open letter. It is a pity, but the Ministry of Health demonstrates its intentions to continue to ignore us and our problems. This is evidenced, in particular, by the regulatory documents approved after our appeal," Director of Smart Medical Center, Head of the Association of Private Healthcare Institutions of Ukraine Olena Yeschenko said.

She explained that the regulations put private clinics in non-competitive conditions next to state or municipal medical institutions. "They create artificial barriers, the purpose of which is to remove large private providers, suppliers of medical services from the system, which, ultimately, leads to unnecessary expenditure of public funds and their misuse," she said.

According to Yeschenko, this concerns the requirements of the 2025 MGP, which concern, in particular, requirements for laboratory tests, as well as the introduction of reduction factors for private clinics when paying for medical services provided under the MGP, as well as requirements that make it impossible for private institutions to be included in the capable network, and the like.

She emphasized that the issue of reserving medical workers is becoming especially relevant for private clinics. "We are talking about a number of very serious discriminatory issues, they concern, for example, reserving medical workers. Even after our appeal, the government approved a 100% quota for reserving doctors for state and municipal institutions, but this is not provided for private institutions, although many private clinics continue to operate and provide medical care to the military and the wounded at their own expense," she said.

"Thus, in our opinion, a rather corrupt component is being implemented, which contributes to the outflow of medical workers from private medicine to state and municipal institutions," Yeschenko emphasized.

According to her, there is currently a communication problem on this issue between the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Health. "In fact, the two ministries are trying to play off enterprises between themselves," she said.

For her part, the medical director of the Dobrobut medical network, Oleksandra Mashkevych, noted that Dobrobut, which is included in the list of critical infrastructure facilities, is also deprived of the possibility of reservation.

"The Dobrobut medical network is a critical infrastructure facility. As far as I know, there are only 11 healthcare institutions classified as critical infrastructure facilities. And I have a question: why are we not included in the resolution on reserving 100% of doctors. We will honestly say that our medical workers will most likely move to state and municipal institutions, because there is an opportunity to reserve there," she said.

Tags: #mgp #medicine #conference #yeshchenko #skavronskyi #afanasieva #bereznitskyi #havrychenko #zukin #mashkevych #urakin

MORE ABOUT

18:16 05.05.2025
UNITED24 directs over UAH 3 bln to support Ukrainian healthcare sector in three years

UNITED24 directs over UAH 3 bln to support Ukrainian healthcare sector in three years

14:48 02.05.2025
Key economic indicators for Ukraine and the world in January-December 2024 – analysis

Key economic indicators for Ukraine and the world in January-December 2024 – analysis

16:36 01.05.2025
No tax effect from White Business Club – opinion

No tax effect from White Business Club – opinion

20:08 24.04.2025
How Ukrainians perceive world: results of sociological survey

How Ukrainians perceive world: results of sociological survey

14:56 23.04.2025
NAAS urges Ukrainian govt, State Property Fund to engage in constructive dialogue on transfer of farmland to state

NAAS urges Ukrainian govt, State Property Fund to engage in constructive dialogue on transfer of farmland to state

15:13 10.04.2025
Community alliance call for modernizing wildlife conservation, hunting legislation

Community alliance call for modernizing wildlife conservation, hunting legislation

13:58 09.04.2025
One in four Ukrainians would vote for Zelenskyy if elections were held in near future – survey

One in four Ukrainians would vote for Zelenskyy if elections were held in near future – survey

13:56 09.04.2025
Share of those convinced, that despite obstacles Ukraine should be independent, decreased – opinion poll

Share of those convinced, that despite obstacles Ukraine should be independent, decreased – opinion poll

13:34 09.04.2025
Almost half of Ukrainians regard USA as strategic partner – survey

Almost half of Ukrainians regard USA as strategic partner – survey

13:33 09.04.2025
More than 70% of Ukrainians think Ukraine needs peace, but not at any price – survey

More than 70% of Ukrainians think Ukraine needs peace, but not at any price – survey

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Results of 2024: a new edition of the TOP-100 Most Influential People rating was presented in Kyiv region

Percentage of Ukrainians believing country remains single entity fighting Russian aggression declining – survey

NABU fails to meet society's expectations regarding fight against top corruption – experts

Ukrvodokanalecology insists on approving possibility of military exemption for 75% of water utility employees

Single RnD hub in field of mine action launched in Ukraine

Political analysts predict that Trump won’t talk to Putin on March 18

Ukrainian Diabetic Federation launches YouTube channel and Diabetes School for journalists and bloggers

Staff of occupied Zaporizhia NPP saved, they are ready to start work at plant at any time - CEO

Compliance with EU Regulation 305 on building materials should be mandatory for reconstruction projects – expert

Integration of EU standards in construction seen as key to attracting investment for reconstruction – Ukrcement

AD
AD