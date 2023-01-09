EU ready to take leading role in Ukraine's recovery – European Commission

European Commission spokesperson Ana Pisonero announced the EU's readiness to play a leading role in restoring Ukraine's infrastructure.

The spokeswoman said at a briefing in Brussels on Monday that the European Union was fully prepared to play a leading role, having called for Ukraine's recovery.

She recalled that the G7 countries agreed to coordinate activities on this issue.

She said the Commission had offered to host the secretariat of this structure. Long-term recovery needs will be huge. It will be necessary to coordinate the efforts of all participants: the European Union, member states, European financial institutions, and international organizations. And the private sector will also be invited, the EC representative added.

"We need to start planning our work today. This is important," Pisonero continued, noting that so far the EU's attention had been focused on helping Ukraine meet the country's basic needs and most urgent financial needs.

She explained that macro-financial support was provided for this, but it is clear that as part of the long-term recovery, it is time to get to work. The spokeswoman pointed to a number of conferences being held for this purpose, in particular the recent one in Berlin.

On Monday, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans visited Kyiv, whose program includes, among other things, a discussion with the Ukrainian authorities of a plan for the country's recovery.