15:12 07.01.2023

Soledar is under AFU control, heavy fighting going on there

The town of Soledar in Donetsk region remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, MP of the Servant of the People faction, deputy head of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, Yuriy Mysiahin said.

"Soledar is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," Mysiahin saide in Telegram on Saturday.

The 46th separate air assault brigade confirmed this information, noting that fierce battles continue in the vicinity of the city.

"Everything is fine. We are working. About Bakhmutske and Soledar – not everything is as they say. Russia has progress, but not as much as their propagandists. There are heavy battles now," the brigade said on its Telegram channel said.

Spokesman for the eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty also confirmed the information about the control of the Ukrainian military over Soledar. On the air of the National Telethon on Saturday, when asked if Soledar remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he answered: "Yes. Soledar is not under the control of Russia."

"Heavy bloody battles are taking place there. Since 00:00 hours, there have been 76 attacks on the invader in this direction, ten clashes. Our Armed Forces and command are doing everything to inflict maximum damage on the enemy in personnel and equipment," Cherevaty said.

Earlier, a number of propaganda publics of the occupiers disseminated information about the alleged capture of Soledar by the enemy.

Tags: #soledar
