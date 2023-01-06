USA intends to supply Ukraine with Bradley IFVs, Germany with Marder – Biden-Scholz call statement

The United States intends to supply Ukraine with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), and Germany intends to provide Ukraine with Marder infantry fighting vehicles, according to the White House website.

"President Biden and Chancellor Scholz expressed their common determination to continue to provide the necessary financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine for as long as needed. To this end, the United States intends to supply Ukraine with Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, and Germany intends to provide Ukraine with Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles. Both countries plan to train Ukrainian forces on the respective systems," according to a statement following a conversation between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

