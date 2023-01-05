Facts

17:27 05.01.2023

Turkey ready to take part in implementation of Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelensky following talk with Erdogan

1 min read
Following telephone conversations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said Turkey is ready to take part in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

"Spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Discussed security cooperation, in particular ZNPP, there should be no invaders there, the exchange of prisoners of war, the grain agreement development. Glad to hear that 🇹🇷 is ready to participate in the implementation of our Peace Formula," Zelensky said on Twitter.

According to the press service of the President of Ukraine, Zelensky also informed his Turkish counterpart about the risks of escalation at the frontline and stated the need to further strengthen the Ukrainian army. The leaders discussed the details of cooperation between the two countries.

Discussing the issues of the exchange of prisoners of war with Turkish mediation, the President of Ukraine noted Erdogan's personal role in this process.

As reported earlier, the Turkish President had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the conversation, the war in Ukraine was also discussed.

