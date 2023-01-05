U.S. Ambassador, Commander of U.S. Army Europe, Africa discuss assistance to Ukraine on battlefield

United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink met with Commanding General of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Darryl Williams in Germany to discuss further assistance to Ukraine on the battlefield.

"As U.S. President Joseph Biden said, the U.S. will help Ukraine to achieve success on the battlefield and we are with you for as long as it takes. Great discussions yesterday in Germany on the way forward with Gen. Darryl Williams, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commanding General, in Wiesbaden," she said on Twitter.