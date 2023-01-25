NSDC imposes additional sanctions on metropolitan Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, ex-MP Novinsky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky by his decree put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine to expand the list of sanctions, which, in particular, are imposed on metropolitan of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Pavlo (Lebed) and former MP Vadim Novinsky.

Decree No. 43/2023, together with the decision of the National Security and Defense Council and an addendum to it, was published on the website of the head of state.

"In accordance with Article 5 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions," the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to support the proposals made by the Security Service of Ukraine to amend personal special economic and other restrictive measures," the decision says.

According to the addendum, now with regard to Lebed, Novinsky, as well as other persons who were placed on the so-called "Church Sanctions List," a full sanctions package of 14 types of imposed restrictions for a period of five years is introduced. Previously, only 12 types of restrictions were applied against these persons.

The list of restrictions was expanded to include a complete ban on transactions in securities issued by persons subject to sanctions, as well as the annulment of official visits, meetings and negotiations regarding the conclusion of contracts or agreements.

As reported, on December 1, 2022, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine imposed sanctions against metropolitan of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Pavlo (Lebed) and former MP Vadim Novinsky, as well as other persons who are representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) or are closely associated with this organization.