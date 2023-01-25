Facts

11:27 25.01.2023

NSDC imposes additional sanctions on metropolitan Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, ex-MP Novinsky

2 min read
NSDC imposes additional sanctions on metropolitan Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, ex-MP Novinsky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky by his decree put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine to expand the list of sanctions, which, in particular, are imposed on metropolitan of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Pavlo (Lebed) and former MP Vadim Novinsky.

Decree No. 43/2023, together with the decision of the National Security and Defense Council and an addendum to it, was published on the website of the head of state.

"In accordance with Article 5 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions," the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to support the proposals made by the Security Service of Ukraine to amend personal special economic and other restrictive measures," the decision says.

According to the addendum, now with regard to Lebed, Novinsky, as well as other persons who were placed on the so-called "Church Sanctions List," a full sanctions package of 14 types of imposed restrictions for a period of five years is introduced. Previously, only 12 types of restrictions were applied against these persons.

The list of restrictions was expanded to include a complete ban on transactions in securities issued by persons subject to sanctions, as well as the annulment of official visits, meetings and negotiations regarding the conclusion of contracts or agreements.

As reported, on December 1, 2022, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine imposed sanctions against metropolitan of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Pavlo (Lebed) and former MP Vadim Novinsky, as well as other persons who are representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) or are closely associated with this organization.

Tags: #sanctions #nsdc #lavra #novinsky

MORE ABOUT

11:38 21.01.2023
U.S. to impose sanctions against Wagner PMC next week – White House

U.S. to impose sanctions against Wagner PMC next week – White House

13:30 20.01.2023
Debate on EU sanctions getting more complicated every time, but we will be able to increase pressure on Kremlin - European Council President

Debate on EU sanctions getting more complicated every time, but we will be able to increase pressure on Kremlin - European Council President

17:34 19.01.2023
Energy sector to be part of 10th package of sanctions against Russia – European Council President

Energy sector to be part of 10th package of sanctions against Russia – European Council President

20:09 18.01.2023
Tenth package of EU sanctions should hit Russia, its military purse harder – Kuleba

Tenth package of EU sanctions should hit Russia, its military purse harder – Kuleba

19:37 16.01.2023
Russia preparing for ‘extreme breakthrough’ – Danilov

Russia preparing for ‘extreme breakthrough’ – Danilov

09:31 16.01.2023
Zelensky signs decree imposing personal sanctions against 198 Russian cultural and media figures

Zelensky signs decree imposing personal sanctions against 198 Russian cultural and media figures

12:35 14.01.2023
Zelensky, by his decree, puts into effect NSDC decision on energy security

Zelensky, by his decree, puts into effect NSDC decision on energy security

20:39 12.01.2023
Process of elaborating new EU sanctions on Belarus confidential - Borrell's spokesperson

Process of elaborating new EU sanctions on Belarus confidential - Borrell's spokesperson

13:48 10.01.2023
EU to impose new sanctions on Belarus for its role in Russian war against Ukraine – von der Leyen

EU to impose new sanctions on Belarus for its role in Russian war against Ukraine – von der Leyen

10:42 09.01.2023
Personal sanctions imposed against 119 people, including Russian actors, cultural figures, propagandists, as well as Ukrainian citizen Zhanna Badoeva

Personal sanctions imposed against 119 people, including Russian actors, cultural figures, propagandists, as well as Ukrainian citizen Zhanna Badoeva

AD

HOT NEWS

Joe Biden announces that USA to provide Ukraine with 31 M1 Abrams tanks

Reznikov announces good news on armaments after talk with Austin

German authorities, their allies intend to transfer almost 90 tanks to Ukraine – Scholz

Ukrainian forces retreated from Soledar – Cherevaty

Germany to provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard-2 A6 from Bundeswehr stocks, to permit other countries to transfer tanks to Ukraine

LATEST

Joe Biden announces that USA to provide Ukraine with 31 M1 Abrams tanks

Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg discuss issues of unblocking fundamentally new types of weapons for Ukraine

Defense forces strike 23 places of concentration of occupiers in 24 hours – AFU General Staff

USA to produce 31 M1 Abrams tanks for Ukraine $400 mln worth – media

Stoltenberg to Zelensky: We’ll continue our support for as long as it takes

Ukraine counts on India's support for UN resolutions on Peace Formula, creation of special tribunal against Russia – Yermak

Reznikov announces good news on armaments after talk with Austin

German authorities, their allies intend to transfer almost 90 tanks to Ukraine – Scholz

Zelensky thanks Scholz for decision to transfer combat tanks to Ukraine

Leadership of National Committee of URCS, representatives of German Red Cross, German govt minister discuss assistance to Ukrainians affected by war

AD
AD
AD
AD