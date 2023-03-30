Complaint filed with police, Culture Ministry's Commission to continue its work in Lavra tomorrow – Tkachenko

Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko says a complaint was filed with the police on the fact of obstructing the work of the Commission for the Acceptance and Transfer of State Property of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, and that on March 31 the Commission will continue its work in any case.

"We must state that due to physical obstacles on the part of the UOC (MP), the Commission for the Acceptance and Transfer of State Property of the National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra was unable to start work today," Tkachenko said in the Telegram channel.

According to him, representatives of the monastery from the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, who are members of the Commission, could not explain who had the keys to the building, the inspection of which was planned, and numerous unknown people prevented members of the Commission from getting inside the building.

"On the fact of obstructing the work of the Commission, a complaint was filed with the police. The brutal behavior of the representatives of the UOC (MP) towards the representatives of the Commission deeply debates with their calls to God. Tomorrow the Commission will continue its work in any case," the minister said.

As reported, on March 10, it became known that Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve is terminating the lease agreement with the Holy Assumption Monastery of the UOC (MP) from March 29, 2023.