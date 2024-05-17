Karandeyev on dismantling of Tithe Church of UOC (MP): Unauthorized construction aimed at causing harm to Ukrainian state

Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandeyev confirmed the dismantling of the building, which, contrary to the law, was arbitrarily erected by the religious society of the UOC-MP on the territory of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the buffer zone of the UNESCO World Heritage Site "Kyiv: Hagia Sophia and nearby monastery buildings, Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra."

"The unauthorized construction on the territory of the Museum of the History of Ukraine was not only a violation of the legislation on the protection of monuments, but also pursued the goal of causing harm to the Ukrainian state, forming a springboard of the 'Russian world' in a place sacred to Ukrainians. Finally, this piece of Ukrainian land was liberated from the occupier. Thanks to a proactive position civil society, the professional work of lawyers, museum workers and law enforcement officers, we have the desired result. The structure was dismantled, and in a completely legal and civilized way, without protests and clashes. Thanks to everyone involved for their coordinated work," Karandeyev told Interfax-Ukraine.

He also said the funds collected by the public for dismantling, by decision of the executor, will be transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Earlier, the National Museum of the History of Ukraine announced the collection of UAH 772,000 for the demolition of the temple. Within 16 hours from the moment of the announcement, they managed to collect UAH 870,000; some 2,266 people donated. The largest two donations are UAH 30,000 each, and the smallest is UAH 0.1.