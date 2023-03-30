Facts

13:10 30.03.2023

Kyiv Economic Court starts proceedings on UOC (MP) claim against Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra national reserve over illegal termination of lease contract

1 min read
Kyiv Economic Court starts proceedings on UOC (MP) claim against Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra national reserve over illegal termination of lease contract

The Kyiv Economic Court has opened proceedings on a lawsuit filed by the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate, UOC (MP) against the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra national reserve over the unilateral termination of the lease contract.

"The lawsuit indicates the need to ban the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra reserve for the duration of the trial from taking any actions aimed at obstructing the religious community," the information and education department of the UOC (MP) said in a statement.

The court also granted the monastery's motion to demand that the authorities provide information about the results of the activities of the interdepartmental working group, which found a violation of the terms of the contract by the monastery.

The court scheduled a preparatory hearing of the case for April 26, 2023.

Tags: #court #lavra

MORE ABOUT

16:08 30.03.2023
Complaint filed with police, Culture Ministry's Commission to continue its work in Lavra tomorrow – Tkachenko

Complaint filed with police, Culture Ministry's Commission to continue its work in Lavra tomorrow – Tkachenko

12:49 29.03.2023
Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to be a museum that hosts religious services – Danilov

Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to be a museum that hosts religious services – Danilov

19:11 28.03.2023
Supreme Court upholds acquittal of former Infrastructure Minister Omelian

Supreme Court upholds acquittal of former Infrastructure Minister Omelian

10:03 17.03.2023
Court chooses UAH 10 mln bail for ex-Infrastructure Minister Pyvovarsky – SAPO

Court chooses UAH 10 mln bail for ex-Infrastructure Minister Pyvovarsky – SAPO

13:43 15.03.2023
UK Supreme Court sends $3 bln eurobonds case between Ukraine and Russia to full public trial, Ukraine considers it victory

UK Supreme Court sends $3 bln eurobonds case between Ukraine and Russia to full public trial, Ukraine considers it victory

16:36 13.03.2023
Austrian court refuses to extradite Bakhmatiuk, businessman hopes for changes in NABU after new head begins work

Austrian court refuses to extradite Bakhmatiuk, businessman hopes for changes in NABU after new head begins work

20:06 10.03.2023
Fugitive President Yanukovych to be tried in absentia in Ukraine for illegal crossing of state border – PGO

Fugitive President Yanukovych to be tried in absentia in Ukraine for illegal crossing of state border – PGO

12:41 07.03.2023
Court seizes Zhevaho's assets to secure UAH 46 bln claim of Deposit Guarantee Fund, including Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining

Court seizes Zhevaho's assets to secure UAH 46 bln claim of Deposit Guarantee Fund, including Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining

20:51 02.03.2023
Ukraine's Constitutional Court equalizes citizens' and state rights in administrative proceedings

Ukraine's Constitutional Court equalizes citizens' and state rights in administrative proceedings

19:12 28.02.2023
Court of Appeal overturns ruling on liquidation of PrivatBank's debtor with UAH 4.3 bln debt

Court of Appeal overturns ruling on liquidation of PrivatBank's debtor with UAH 4.3 bln debt

AD

HOT NEWS

Complaint filed with police, Culture Ministry's Commission to continue its work in Lavra tomorrow – Tkachenko

Infrastructure completely destroyed in Avdiyivka, there’s no single surviving building – military administration head

Russia preparing to call up another 400,000 troops, probably using coercion – British intelligence

Zelenskyy holds talk with Italian PM

Reznikov: Leopard tanks to be used in counteroffensive, I think, in April-May

LATEST

Issue of Putin's possible visit to Turkey being worked out; no official confirmation – Ukraine's Ambassador

French court refuses to extradite Zhevaho to Ukraine

Zelenskyy invites Austrian MPs to visit Ukraine, see what Russia 'brings to Ukraine and the world'

Infrastructure completely destroyed in Avdiyivka, there’s no single surviving building – military administration head

Ukraine needs F-16 fighters – Zaluzhny

Passport service Document starts operating in Germany

Russia preparing to call up another 400,000 troops, probably using coercion – British intelligence

SBU chief, US Ambassador to Ukraine discuss issues of cooperation in fight against Russian aggression

Russia strengthening measures to integrate occupied territories into Russian economic, administrative, legal, cultural and propaganda system – ISW

McDonald's opens restaurant in Vinnytsia

AD
AD
AD
AD