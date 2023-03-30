Kyiv Economic Court starts proceedings on UOC (MP) claim against Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra national reserve over illegal termination of lease contract

The Kyiv Economic Court has opened proceedings on a lawsuit filed by the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate, UOC (MP) against the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra national reserve over the unilateral termination of the lease contract.

"The lawsuit indicates the need to ban the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra reserve for the duration of the trial from taking any actions aimed at obstructing the religious community," the information and education department of the UOC (MP) said in a statement.

The court also granted the monastery's motion to demand that the authorities provide information about the results of the activities of the interdepartmental working group, which found a violation of the terms of the contract by the monastery.

The court scheduled a preparatory hearing of the case for April 26, 2023.