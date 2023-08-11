Facts

12:57 11.08.2023

Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra reserve suspends access of all visitors to territory of Lower Lavra

1 min read
Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra reserve suspends access of all visitors to territory of Lower Lavra

Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve suspended visitors from accessing the territory of Lower Lavra.

"On August 9, 2023, Kyiv's Economic Court recognized the decision of the Reserve to terminate this agreement as legal. Due to the systemic obstruction of the work of the Reserve on access to the premises of Lower Lavra, in order to resolve certain issues, its administration made such a decision from 07:00 on August 11, 2023 to suspend access to the territory of Lower Lavra for all visitors (with the exception of priests, monks and workers of the monastery)," the Reserve's press service said in a statement.

Tags: #lavra #access

