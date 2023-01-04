Facts

14:08 04.01.2023

Borrell invites Kuleba to take part in EU Council meeting at level of FMs on Jan 23

2 min read
Borrell invites Kuleba to take part in EU Council meeting at level of FMs on Jan 23

 Head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell invited Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to take part in the first meeting of the EU Council in 2023 at the level of foreign ministers, which will be held on January 23.

"I have received an invitation from my European colleague Josep Borrell to take part in the first meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in 2023, which will take place on 23 January. It is already a regular tradition that the Ukrainian minister takes part in almost every meeting of this format," Kuleba said during an online briefing on Wednesday.

He called it a sign of trust, which also shows that Ukraine is an equal participant in European security policy.

"An important topic of my conversation with my fellow ministers will be preparations for the Ukraine-EU summit on February 3. Among its priorities will be the discussion of Ukraine's implementation of the European Commission recommendations, necessary for the transition to pre-accession negotiations with the EU," Kuleba said.

As Kuleba noted, the Ukraine-EU summit will also discuss the implementation of the "peace formula" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the strengthening of the sanctions regime against Russia.

According to the minister, 2023 and these winter months will be very important on the path of Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Tags: #eu #kuleba #borrell

MORE ABOUT

16:25 03.01.2023
Kuleba invites IOC President to visit destroyed ice arena in Druzhkivka, personally see for himself 'sports neutrality' of Russia

Kuleba invites IOC President to visit destroyed ice arena in Druzhkivka, personally see for himself 'sports neutrality' of Russia

15:02 02.01.2023
Borrell: At year's end, Russia again inflicts 'despicable attacks' on Ukrainians; EU to continue standing by Kyiv in 2023

Borrell: At year's end, Russia again inflicts 'despicable attacks' on Ukrainians; EU to continue standing by Kyiv in 2023

20:40 30.12.2022
Shmyhal: Our strategic goal is to meet EU accession criteria by end of 2024

Shmyhal: Our strategic goal is to meet EU accession criteria by end of 2024

12:32 30.12.2022
Kuleba on Ukrainian-Hungarian relations: Nothing to change as long as Orban remains Hungarian PM

Kuleba on Ukrainian-Hungarian relations: Nothing to change as long as Orban remains Hungarian PM

19:21 28.12.2022
UNFPA, EU send Ukrainian maternity hospitals 56 tonnes of hygiene kits for women

UNFPA, EU send Ukrainian maternity hospitals 56 tonnes of hygiene kits for women

12:22 27.12.2022
Ukraine counts on 'peace formula' summit with UN Secretary General as possible mediator by late Feb – Kuleba

Ukraine counts on 'peace formula' summit with UN Secretary General as possible mediator by late Feb – Kuleba

11:54 21.12.2022
EU gas price caps to allow Russia to be cut off from gas market faster – First Deputy PM Svyrydenko

EU gas price caps to allow Russia to be cut off from gas market faster – First Deputy PM Svyrydenko

17:13 20.12.2022
About 1,000 transformers, 5,000 generators attracted from partners to restore Ukraine's power system – Kuleba

About 1,000 transformers, 5,000 generators attracted from partners to restore Ukraine's power system – Kuleba

16:55 20.12.2022
Kuleba on Putin-Lukashenko meeting: whatever they agree on, Ukraine ready for it

Kuleba on Putin-Lukashenko meeting: whatever they agree on, Ukraine ready for it

15:32 20.12.2022
Ukraine preparing for official steps proving Russia's illegal presence in UN Security Council – Kuleba

Ukraine preparing for official steps proving Russia's illegal presence in UN Security Council – Kuleba

AD

HOT NEWS

Patriot to be deployed in Ukraine in near future – MFA

AFU repel attacks of invaders in area of ten settlements in Donbas – General Staff

Zelensky calls destruction of ice arena in Druzhkivka another confession of terrorist state

Govt to develop position on all 35 sections of future agreement on Ukraine's membership in EU in 2023 – Shmyhal

Rutte in talk with Zelensky: Netherlands to do everything to help Ukraine win war

LATEST

SBU eliminates corruption embezzlement scheme in export of grain

Russian aggressors kill five civilians, wound 13 over past day – K.Tymoshenko

Meeting in Ramstein format to be held soon, it to be crucial for announcing new decisions – Kuleba

Unprofessionalism contributes to high level of losses in Russia – British intelligence about strike on Makiyivka

Patriot to be deployed in Ukraine in near future – MFA

AFU repel attacks of invaders in area of ten settlements in Donbas – General Staff

Leader of PMC 'Wagner' admits lack of success of invaders near Bakhmut – ISW

Trudeau: We to provide Ukraine with what it needs for winter, as long as it takes

UK working to provide extra equipment in coming weeks to ensure Ukraine's victory on battlefield – PM

Zelensky calls destruction of ice arena in Druzhkivka another confession of terrorist state

AD
AD
AD
AD