Borrell invites Kuleba to take part in EU Council meeting at level of FMs on Jan 23

Head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell invited Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to take part in the first meeting of the EU Council in 2023 at the level of foreign ministers, which will be held on January 23.

"I have received an invitation from my European colleague Josep Borrell to take part in the first meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in 2023, which will take place on 23 January. It is already a regular tradition that the Ukrainian minister takes part in almost every meeting of this format," Kuleba said during an online briefing on Wednesday.

He called it a sign of trust, which also shows that Ukraine is an equal participant in European security policy.

"An important topic of my conversation with my fellow ministers will be preparations for the Ukraine-EU summit on February 3. Among its priorities will be the discussion of Ukraine's implementation of the European Commission recommendations, necessary for the transition to pre-accession negotiations with the EU," Kuleba said.

As Kuleba noted, the Ukraine-EU summit will also discuss the implementation of the "peace formula" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the strengthening of the sanctions regime against Russia.

According to the minister, 2023 and these winter months will be very important on the path of Ukraine's membership in the EU.