Ukrainian Red Cross Society expands number of mobile medical teams

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is expanding the number of mobile medical teams in different regions of the country, according to the official Facebook page of the Society on Saturday.

According to the URCS, four new brigades are working in Ivano-Frankivsk region, two in Lviv region, and three each in Chernivtsi and Kirovohrad regions.

Team doctors provide free medical care to people who, due to the war, left dangerous territories and settled in remote settlements of the regions, as well as to local residents. These are examinations, laboratory and instrumental examinations (ECG, ultrasound) and if necessary, medications may be given.