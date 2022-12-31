Facts

19:22 31.12.2022

Zelensky: Today's Russian missile attack is outcome of Russia's fate

2 min read
Zelensky: Today's Russian missile attack is outcome of Russia's fate

Today's Russian missile attack on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure is the result of the fate of Russia itself, when the terrorist state will not receive forgiveness and pardon, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"December 31... Today, this Russian missile attack is not the end of the year, no matter how the terrorists would like it. It is the result of the fate of Russia itself. The terrorist state will not be forgiven. And those who give orders for such strikes and those who commit them will not receive pardon, to put it mildly," Zelensky said in a video message.

The head of state stressed that "the fiends who launched several waves of missile strikes on people on New Year's Day will surely lose."

"Missiles against the people. The fiends did it, and the fiends will lose. The terrorists can't change that. They launched such attacks during Easter, Christmas, New Year holidays. They call themselves Christians, they are very proud of their Orthodoxy, but they are for the devil - for him and with him," he said.

Addressing the citizens of Russia, the Ukrainian leader noted that the war of the Russian Federation is "not for something historical and not for a war with NATO, as propagandists lie, it is for one person (Putin), who burns the future of Russia.

"And it doesn't matter for him what will remain of all of you, citizens of Russia. Your leader wants to show that he has the military behind him, that he is ahead. But he is just hiding behind the military, behind missiles, behind the walls of his residences and palaces. He is hiding behind you. And he himself burns your country and the future. No one in the world will ever forgive you terror. Ukraine will never forgive you," he summed up.

Tags: #russia #ukraine #rocket #attack

MORE ABOUT

19:49 31.12.2022
One person dies, 22 injured, 15 of them hospitalized as a result of Saturday's shelling of Kyiv - Klitschko

One person dies, 22 injured, 15 of them hospitalized as a result of Saturday's shelling of Kyiv - Klitschko

19:20 31.12.2022
Zelensky: Today's missile attack is another proof that aid to Ukraine needs to be increased

Zelensky: Today's missile attack is another proof that aid to Ukraine needs to be increased

21:04 30.12.2022
Supplies of Russian gas to Latvia fall 73% in Jan-Nov

Supplies of Russian gas to Latvia fall 73% in Jan-Nov

20:05 30.12.2022
General Hodges: By not providing long-range strikes capabilities to Ukraine, we grant sanctuary to Russia which able to kill Ukrainians

General Hodges: By not providing long-range strikes capabilities to Ukraine, we grant sanctuary to Russia which able to kill Ukrainians

13:47 30.12.2022
Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 growing in Ukraine – chief sanitary doctor

Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 growing in Ukraine – chief sanitary doctor

12:16 30.12.2022
Administrative building in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv partially destroyed as result of UAV night attack

Administrative building in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv partially destroyed as result of UAV night attack

10:57 30.12.2022
Ukrainian army destroys 690 Russian army personnel, 8 tanks, 58 cruise missiles in 24 hours

Ukrainian army destroys 690 Russian army personnel, 8 tanks, 58 cruise missiles in 24 hours

09:15 30.12.2022
Zelensky: Russian missile strikes to end with tribunal

Zelensky: Russian missile strikes to end with tribunal

19:43 28.12.2022
URCS helped population in occupied territories, didn't cooperate with occupiers –representative of organization

URCS helped population in occupied territories, didn't cooperate with occupiers –representative of organization

19:40 28.12.2022
Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and UK require Iran to agree to arbitrate dispute with UIA plane downing

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and UK require Iran to agree to arbitrate dispute with UIA plane downing

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Today's missile attack is another proof that aid to Ukraine needs to be increased

Zelensky: Today's missile attack is another proof that aid to Ukraine needs to be increased

20 people injured in Kyiv as a result of missile attack, 14 of them hospitalized - Klitschko

Kyiv's life support system operates as normal, about 30% of consumers without electricity - Klitschko

Russia launches more than 20 cruise missiles, 12 of them shot down by air defense systems - Zaluzhny

LATEST

Zelensky: Today's missile attack is another proof that aid to Ukraine needs to be increased

Pope Benedict XVI passes away - Vatican press office

Energy minister reports no serious damage to energy system from shelling on Saturday

Japanese journalist wounded in Pechersky district in Kyiv as a result of missile attack

20 people injured in Kyiv as a result of missile attack, 14 of them hospitalized - Klitschko

Kyiv's life support system operates as normal, about 30% of consumers without electricity - Klitschko

Russia launches more than 20 cruise missiles, 12 of them shot down by air defense systems - Zaluzhny

Another 140 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity during exchange

Russia may strike again to undermine morale of Ukrainians over new year holidays - British intelligence

Russia likely receives another Shahed shipment given increased attacks by these UAVs – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD