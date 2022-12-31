Zelensky: Today's Russian missile attack is outcome of Russia's fate

Today's Russian missile attack on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure is the result of the fate of Russia itself, when the terrorist state will not receive forgiveness and pardon, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"December 31... Today, this Russian missile attack is not the end of the year, no matter how the terrorists would like it. It is the result of the fate of Russia itself. The terrorist state will not be forgiven. And those who give orders for such strikes and those who commit them will not receive pardon, to put it mildly," Zelensky said in a video message.

The head of state stressed that "the fiends who launched several waves of missile strikes on people on New Year's Day will surely lose."

"Missiles against the people. The fiends did it, and the fiends will lose. The terrorists can't change that. They launched such attacks during Easter, Christmas, New Year holidays. They call themselves Christians, they are very proud of their Orthodoxy, but they are for the devil - for him and with him," he said.

Addressing the citizens of Russia, the Ukrainian leader noted that the war of the Russian Federation is "not for something historical and not for a war with NATO, as propagandists lie, it is for one person (Putin), who burns the future of Russia.

"And it doesn't matter for him what will remain of all of you, citizens of Russia. Your leader wants to show that he has the military behind him, that he is ahead. But he is just hiding behind the military, behind missiles, behind the walls of his residences and palaces. He is hiding behind you. And he himself burns your country and the future. No one in the world will ever forgive you terror. Ukraine will never forgive you," he summed up.