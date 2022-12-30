Ukraine terminates agreement with DPRK on establishing intergovt commission due to its support for Russia's armed aggression

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine terminated the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on the establishment of an intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said in his Telegram channel, the decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.

The agreement, signed on June 8, 1994 in Kyiv, was terminated due to the government of the DPRK supporting the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, the recognition of the so-called "independence" of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine and the severance of diplomatic relations with the DPRK.