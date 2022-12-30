Facts

20:51 30.12.2022

Ukraine terminates agreement with DPRK on establishing intergovt commission due to its support for Russia's armed aggression

1 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine terminated the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on the establishment of an intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said in his Telegram channel, the decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.

The agreement, signed on June 8, 1994 in Kyiv, was terminated due to the government of the DPRK supporting the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, the recognition of the so-called "independence" of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine and the severance of diplomatic relations with the DPRK.

Tags: #commission #dprk #intergovernmental

MORE ABOUT

09:48 20.07.2022
Zelensky assesses creation of commission for control of foreign weapons as additional control tool

Zelensky assesses creation of commission for control of foreign weapons as additional control tool

13:55 15.06.2022
UN Independent Intl Commission has seen facts of war crimes in Ukraine, but hasn’t yet given them legal assessment

UN Independent Intl Commission has seen facts of war crimes in Ukraine, but hasn’t yet given them legal assessment

15:53 30.03.2022
Norwegian judge Mose chairs UNHRC commission to investigate violations of humanitarian law in Ukraine

Norwegian judge Mose chairs UNHRC commission to investigate violations of humanitarian law in Ukraine

15:00 14.03.2022
Stock market regulator allows taking loans secured by govt bonds during martial law

Stock market regulator allows taking loans secured by govt bonds during martial law

14:11 14.03.2022
European Commission discussing how best to move forward with development of opinion on Ukraine's membership

European Commission discussing how best to move forward with development of opinion on Ukraine's membership

17:01 11.03.2022
Von der Leyen: War crimes committed in Ukraine by Russia must be investigated

Von der Leyen: War crimes committed in Ukraine by Russia must be investigated

11:29 09.03.2022
Venice Commission initiates termination of Russian representative office in its composition - Constitutional Court

Venice Commission initiates termination of Russian representative office in its composition - Constitutional Court

16:28 04.03.2022
National Securities and Stock Market Commission urges world regulators to disable Russia's ability to trade on stock exchanges

National Securities and Stock Market Commission urges world regulators to disable Russia's ability to trade on stock exchanges

15:29 04.03.2022
Visa to eliminate internal transaction, interbank fees at retail outlets

Visa to eliminate internal transaction, interbank fees at retail outlets

10:43 03.03.2022
EU to provide additional financial assistance to Ukraine, too early to judge its size – Executive-Vice President Dombrovskis

EU to provide additional financial assistance to Ukraine, too early to judge its size – Executive-Vice President Dombrovskis

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian air defense to become stronger, more effective in new year – Zelensky

Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

Zelensky signs law on fundamentals of govt policy in national, civic identity in Ukraine

Reznikov: We shoot down and will shoot down Russian drones and missiles, terrorist state demilitarizing 'according to plan'

About 3,400 Ukrainian servicemen now in captivity, another 15,000 people missing – presidential envoy

LATEST

Govt foresees verification of data on individuals based on data from public registers

Ukrainian air defense to become stronger, more effective in new year – Zelensky

Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

Shmyhal: Our strategic goal is to meet EU accession criteria by end of 2024

General Hodges: By not providing long-range strikes capabilities to Ukraine, we grant sanctuary to Russia which able to kill Ukrainians

Moscow decides on next wave of mobilization from Jan 5, 2023 – Budanov

Zelensky signs law on fundamentals of govt policy in national, civic identity in Ukraine

Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to launch financial services in 2023 – minister

Ukraine receives another batch of Starlink terminals from Poland – Ukrainian PM

Reznikov: We shoot down and will shoot down Russian drones and missiles, terrorist state demilitarizing 'according to plan'

AD
AD
AD
AD