19:45 31.01.2025

Preparations for commission to consider compensation for damage caused by Russia completed – President's Office

The fourth and final preparatory meeting was held in The Hague to create an international commission to consider applications for Ukraine, which will award compensation for damage caused by Russian aggression; official negotiations will start in March in The Hague, the President's Office press service said.

"Representatives of 53 states and the EU discussed the draft international agreement and set a date for the diplomatic conference. Official negotiations will start in March in The Hague," the President's Office said in a statement on Friday.

"We must complete official negotiations and sign an international agreement by the end of 2025," Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Mudra, who led the Ukrainian delegation.

The Application Review Commission will become the second key element of the international compensation mechanism, one of the priorities of the seventh point of the Peace Formula "Restoration of Justice." The first element, the Register of Damages Caused by Russia's Aggression against Ukraine, has already begun accepting applications for the first two categories: death of a close family member and damage to or destruction of housing. Work on opening the remaining categories is ongoing.

