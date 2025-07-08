Commission awaiting Ukrainian govt's official justification of decision seeking to resubmit candidates for post of Economic Security Bureau chief

The selection commission for the Director of Ukraine's Bureau of Economic Security (BES) is awaiting an official statement and justification from the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the government's recent decision.

"The selection commission has learned from the Telegram channel 'Government Online' about the Cabinet of Ministers' decision concerning the BES director selection process. At this time, the commission is still awaiting an official communication and rationale from the Cabinet of Ministers on this matter," the commission stated on Facebook.

As reported earlier, on July 7 the Cabinet of Ministers reviewed the commission's nomination for the BES director post and responded with a proposal to resubmit no more than two candidates who meet all established requirements, including national security criteria.

On June 25, the selection commission recommended the candidacy of Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, former head of a detective unit at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). Tsyvinsky received votes from the commission's three international members, while the Ukrainian members voted for two other candidates – Mykhailo Burtovy and Oleh Borysenko.

The competitive selection process was conducted under law No. 10439, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on June 29, 2024, which mandates the "reboot" of the BES. The law stipulates an open competition for the post involving international experts delegated by Ukraine's partners, along with a comprehensive certification process for all BES personnel within one year of the new director's appointment.

Appointing a new BES head based on the results of this competition by the end of July is a structural benchmark under Ukraine's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).