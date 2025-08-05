Russia helps DPRK modernize nuclear weapons carriers – Budanov

Photo: https://t.me/Koord_shtab/8746

Russie helps DPRK modernize nuclear weapons carriers, but will not provide Iran with technology that could accelerate the development of nuclear weapons, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov has said.

"As for North Korea, the matter is quite difficult here. DPRK already has nuclear weapons, first of all. But Russia helps modernize nuclear weapons carriers. This is actually happening," Budanov said on the air of a telethon on Tuesday.

Speaking about cooperation in this context between Moscow and Tehran, he said that "Russia will not directly transfer technologies that will help accelerate the development of nuclear weapons to Iran."

"I can tell you this directly," Budanov added.