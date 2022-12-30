Facts

20:05 30.12.2022

General Hodges: By not providing long-range strikes capabilities to Ukraine, we grant sanctuary to Russia which able to kill Ukrainians

Former Commanding General U.S. Army in Europe Ben Hodges believes that the United States, by not providing Ukraine with the means to launch long-range strikes, has granted sanctuary to Russia which is able to kill Ukrainians without consequences.

He wrote about this on Friday on his Twitter page.

"Why do we allow Russia to fire from sanctuary? By not providing ATACMS, F16's and other long-range strikes capabilities to Ukraine, we have in effect granted sanctuary to Russia which is able to kill innocent civilians in Ukraine without fear for consequences. Undependable policy," Hodges said.

