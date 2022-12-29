Facts

13:55 29.12.2022

SBU: Mayor of Poltava Mamai notified of suspicion of disclosing info about deployment of AFU

SBU: Mayor of Poltava Mamai notified of suspicion of disclosing info about deployment of AFU

Poltava Mayor Oleksandr Mamai has been notified of suspicion of disseminating information about the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said.

"Based on the SBU materials, the mayor of Poltava was informed of suspicion of unauthorized dissemination of information about the deployment of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed under martial law (Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the SBU said in Telegram channel on Thursday.

The SBU said that according to the investigation, the defendant disseminated data that was not publicly available either by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense, or other authorized public agencies.

The pr-trial investigation is carried out by investigators of Poltava Department of the SBU under the procedural leadership of the regional prosecutor's office.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 12 years.

